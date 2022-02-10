Advertisement

Warmup for the second half of the work week

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We did see a few showers work through the region last night, but most of us stayed dry during the overnight. A couple more dry, and much warmer, days are on the way before yet another change by the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s yet another quiet night as we see mostly clear skies around the region. Winds will start to calm down as well as our system departs for the east coast. Lows do take a tumble back to near freezing however, for Thursday night.

Friday? Well, I think you’re going to like that forecast. High pressure again scoots to the east, allowing warmer air back into the mountains ahead of our next wave moving through. Clouds will be moving in ahead of the storm, but first, warm air! Highs will top out near 60°! Clouds continue to build overnight as lows stay milder as well, near 40°.

The Weekend and Beyond

Our next system tries to work in by Saturday around the region. This will be a slightly interesting one. It will likely start as rain, but as the cold front drops through, switching to snow. The ground will be quite warm to see a ton of snow stick, but some light accumulations in our highest elevations will be possible. Our high in the mid 40s will come near midnight as we drop back into the 30s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies take over for the overnight as we drop back into the middle 20s.

Chilly again for Sunday as cold air temporarily moves into the mountains. We’re in the lower to middle 30s as mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Low 20s overnight, however, as things start to clear out.

We’re getting milder again by early next week with sunshine returning with low 40s on Monday warming to upper 50s by Wednesday ahead of another, potentially stronger, system by late next week..

