UPS sock drive donates more than 19,000 pairs of socks to homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS made a sizable donation to Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday morning, helping to give new socks to those in need.

Employees collected more than 19,000 pairs of socks as part of their “Warming the Soles” donation event.

UPS said socks were collected as they are often the most requested item by homeless shelters and charities assisting underserved communities. With cold winter weather still in the forecast, UPS decided to pitch in and help.

On Thursday, UPS delivered the socks to Wayside Christian Mission on West Broadway in order to distribute them to homeless children, teens and adults in the Louisville area.

“Socks are just necessary, especially during this weather,” Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer of Wayside said. “And if you think about it, you know people donate old clothing and things like that when they’re finished with them, but people don’t donate their socks. They wear them out. And so we are so grateful, this is just such a blessing.”

Extra sock donations will be distributed to other local organizations working with the homeless in Louisville.

This was UPS’ second year for its “Warming the Soles” donation event.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.