Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new details about the teenager accused of shooting a Lexington police officer.

Court documents show the teen is a repeat offender and should have been in jail when the officer was shot. Three teenagers are charged in connection with the shooting of that officer.

Wednesday, sources confirmed for us the 16-year-old accused of firing the shot that hit the officer should have been in jail at the time. We’ve learned his identity, but we are not releasing it because of his age.

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 5, near the Shell station on Newtown Pike and Newtown Court when officers approached the teens to talk to them about another shooting.

That’s when investigators say the 16-year-old fired at the officers. The officer hit was wearing a ballistic vest and will be OK.

We’ve learned that the 16-year-old had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of Saturday’s shooting for violating his home incarceration, for a second time.

Court documents show he cut off his ankle monitor on January 22.

He was just released the day before from the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center. Documents show he initially violated his home incarceration when police arrested him on January 12 on charges of assault, terroristic threatening and strangulation.

He had been on house arrest since 2020, when he was arrested for robbery, assault and wanton endangerment.

The 16-year-old is currently charged with assault of a police officer, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as gun and drug offenses.

We’re working to learn more about the teen’s criminal background and why he was on the street and not in jail.

