Small businesses to host ‘date night’ events on Valentine’s Day weekend

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In downtown Pikeville, there is plenty to do on a normal day, but on Saturday, small businesses have plenty of events planned for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Some notable events include Comedy Night at Appcycled, “Shopping, Sweets & Sips” at the Shoppes at 225, and live music at the Great Hall.

“So, if you’re looking for a solid date not but you’re tired of just the usual date night at Applebee’s, feel free to join us,” said Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade. “Saturday, Broken Throne Brewing will be having live music over at the Great Hall, and then the Shoppes at 225 is going to be having events all day Saturday from drink tastings, cocktails.”

These events have shop owners excited to share the night with the community and meet new people.

“Every event we’ve had so far since we opened has been really good,” said Kate & Kris Boutique owner Tina Maynard. “We’ve met so many new people and whether they were customers or not, it’s just people that keep coming back, and it’s just really nice.”

Whether you come alone, with your significant other, or just with family and friends, owners say you are in for a good time.

“I’m hoping my husband will come out and hang out for a little while, but we usually always have the kids,” said Maynard. “It’ll be like a little family event which I mean this is a great family event.”

Meade and Maynard say, even though there is a bit of construction happening on Second and Division Street, not to let it deter you from coming out and having a good time.

