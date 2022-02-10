Advertisement

School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.

The school system made that announcement Thursday, saying masks are recommended in all facilities, as well as school buses, beginning Friday. The optional designation comes after the county has been gold or better for three straight days on the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID metrics map.

According to the school system, masks will remain optional unless Wayne County is designated as orange or red on the COVID metrics map for three consecutive days.

Masks could also be required at individual school sites if COVID transmission rates warrant it.

