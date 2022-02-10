Redistricting maps being argued in court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newly drawn and legislature-approved statehouse and congressional district maps are being argued in court.

A lawsuit was filed after the new maps were approved.

Attorneys for those who filed the lawsuit argued there was excessive county splitting and gerrymandering for political gain. Simply put, they said legislators are picking their voters, not the other way around.

They want Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate to issue an injunction and have lawmakers draw new maps.

Attorneys for the commonwealth argued the maps follow the law and back up previous court decisions and the maps, particularly the congressional maps.

The plaintiff argued that congressional district one gerrymanders because it goes from the Mississippi river to Frankfort. The other side claimed other maps passed in previous years did the same thing to meet population rules

Attorneys for the commonwealth also argued time is of the essence with the date for county clerks to get everything ready for the election being February 23.

