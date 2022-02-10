Advertisement

Paula Deen meets with fans at Pigeon Forge restaurant

Deen signed cookbooks at her Pigeon Forge Restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrity TV chef and the queen of southern cuisine was in Pigeon Forge on Thursday to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Paula Deen was at the Island in Pigeon Forge at her Family Kitchen restaurant for several hours. She’s just started revisiting her restaurant chains. It’s been more than two years since she was in Pigeon Forge.

“I was finally in the Nashville restaurant last weekend. So hopefully, I’m fixing to be able to gear back up and hit all of the Paula Deen Family Kitchen restaurants,” said Deen. “You know what I love the most. I always tell folks that are watching I say, I know you have special recipes that your grandmother did or your aunt or your mama. And I say, Help me, we don’t want those recipes to leave us. So send me in your favorite recipes, and I’ll make it give me total credit for it.”

Fans brought cookbooks, baby clothes, coffee mugs and even jars of jam to sign. Deen says her fans are what she missed the most the past several where when we all stayed home.

“I care so deeply for these people,” said Deen. “And I cannot thank them enough, but the love and the support that they’ve shown me over the last 20 years.”

The Family Kitchen is located on The Island in Pigeon Forge and opens daily at 8 a.m. for breakfast.

