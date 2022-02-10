Advertisement

Pair of 13th Region players reach 1,000-point milestone

Jae'Dyn Gist during Harlan's win over Hazard on Feb. 9, 2022.
Jae'Dyn Gist during Harlan's win over Hazard on Feb. 9, 2022.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The penultimate week of the high school basketball is proving to be a fruitful one for a couple of players in the 13th Region.

Harlan’s Jaedyn Gist and Corbin’s Hayden Llewelyn both reached the 1,000-point milestone for their careers.

Gist reached the milestone in the Green Dragons’ win over Harlan County. Llewelyn reached the millenial mark against Middlesboro.

