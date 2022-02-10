Pair of 13th Region players reach 1,000-point milestone

(WYMT) - The penultimate week of the high school basketball is proving to be a fruitful one for a couple of players in the 13th Region.

Harlan’s Jaedyn Gist and Corbin’s Hayden Llewelyn both reached the 1,000-point milestone for their careers.

Gist reached the milestone in the Green Dragons’ win over Harlan County. Llewelyn reached the millenial mark against Middlesboro.

