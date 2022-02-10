Pair of 13th Region players reach 1,000-point milestone
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The penultimate week of the high school basketball is proving to be a fruitful one for a couple of players in the 13th Region.
Harlan’s Jaedyn Gist and Corbin’s Hayden Llewelyn both reached the 1,000-point milestone for their careers.
Gist reached the milestone in the Green Dragons’ win over Harlan County. Llewelyn reached the millenial mark against Middlesboro.
