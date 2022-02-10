Advertisement

More than 50 grams of suspected Fentanyl found in Logan County, two arrested

Logan County arrests
Logan County arrests(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Two people face drug charges after they were arrested on Wednesday in Logan County, West Virginia.

Inside a home, police found 51 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 24 grams of a crystal rock substance, 15 grams of a green vegetation, and a set of digital scales.

Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were both arrested.

They were charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy, Possession of Fentanyl, and Obstructing an Officer.

