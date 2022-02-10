Jordyn Ferguson becomes first female football player in Middlesboro school history to sign a football scholarship

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Jordyn Ferguson has been a kicker all her life, but decided to try her skills on the football field in March of 2021 for her senior season.

”Really it all started as a joke a couple years ago with one of my friends I play soccer with, we were like yeah, we’re gonna go kick and we’re gonna be superstars and play football and break the records, win the games and do all that stuff, and then I thought about it and I was like, I kind of actually want to do that,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson won the starting job as the kicker and made Middlesboro school history in August 2021, when she became the first female to score a point in a football game.

She continued her soccer career, balancing both sports in the same season.

Ferguson continued making history on Thursday, becoming the first female football player in Middlesboro history to be recruited for football, signing with Union College.

”I’m speechless, there’s literally no words that can describe how thankful I am for my coaches, Union for offering me this scholarship and allowing me to take it to the next level,” Ferguson said.

