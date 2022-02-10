Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Colton Ramey is preparing to celebrate his seventh birthday. And this year, one of his mother’s wishes is that he is home in time to do so.

The W.R. Castle kindergartener has consistently been in the hospital for the last three months, with only a few breaks in between. Heather O’Brien, his mother, suffered with pre-eclampsia during pregnancy and Colton was born premature, weighing in at a little more than one pound.

From there, his journey was “fast and furious.” A blood clot in his right leg caused it to turn black and amputation was discussed. However, after a touch from his mother and some medical treatments, the leg began to show signs of life again.

“I was like, you know what? That’s my son. So, I’m going to hold his hand,” she said. “It was a complete turn-around. He was doing so much better. So, I guess he just needed me to touch him.”

Since then, that mother’s touch has not been far. O’Brian has been by his side through every visit and hiccup, supporting her son through every diagnosis- from adrenal deficiencies to autism.

“I’ve been with him every step of the way. If he’s here, I’m here,” she said. “It’s been hard. Kinda doing it in my own.”

Between the tracheostomy and two heart catheters, a pic line and an ostomy bag, Colton has been through a lot. But, through it all, videos of Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and Furious franchise, paired with some of his favorite toys, have helped him keep a smile through every mile.

“He just acts like it’s just another day. I mean, he’s always just happy, playing around,” she said. “He keeps watching The Rock. He likes clips of the Fast and Furious. He likes to watch the one where The Rock’s in jail and he’s hitting the wall.”

O’Brian said her heart breaks for the 6-year-old and she would do anything to give him a life without the medical concerns. But, she said, they just take the hits as they come.

“And here I am worried about, okay first we got the bowel issues, he’s losing all this weight, now he has COVID on top of everything else,” she said. “All this seems normal to him and I wish he had it easier. But the only thing I can do is make sure he’s happy.”

Unable to find temporary work while away in Cincinnati, she said the worries of keeping them afloat financially and even celebrating his birthday the way he deserves are only adding to the stress.

Since he is at risk of losing his social security soon, the autism advocates in her community stepped in to lend a hand. Friend and autism mother and advocate Courtney Crider set up an online fundraiser to encourage those who can to help bless the family.

“She has dedicate her life to keeping Colton healthy and providing him with everything he needs,” Crider wrote on Facebook. “For the past three years, Heather has done this as a single mom... She is concerned about providing a roof over their heads and being able to provide for the basic needs of life.”

“My family. We ain’t got a lot. And it’s nice to have people who know kind of like what your kid thinks and feels. And knows what they’re going through. You know, to have that support from other parents,” she said.

She said, though she considers herself too proud to ask for help, she is even more proud to be in a community where help is offered anyway.

The duo is still not sure how long they will be at the hospital this time, but O’Brian says she is happy to know her hometown is rallying behind them. And, she said, much like his favorite Fast & Furious scenes with The Rock, she hopes Colton will break out soon.

