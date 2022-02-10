How Zac Taylor draws strength from dreadful start as Bengals head coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Zac Taylor will lead his Cincinnati Bengals onto the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the chance to do what just 35 NFL head coaches have done before him—hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

But as close as Taylor and the Bengals are to the summit of NFL greatness, they’re also just one season removed from NFL detention.

The Bengals, despite being 4.5-point dogs in the game itself, have earned the support of many non-Bengals fans in the Super Bowl matchup against the Rams. It’s perhaps only a measure of how little those same fans thought of the team in the foregoing seasons—how the team was mocked, pilloried and dismissed.

Small-market penny-pinchers without a scouting department, they jeered. A fanbase that doesn’t show up at games. A team whose only purpose is to fill up space on other teams’ schedules.

Say hello to the “Bungles,” a nickname fans quickly self-adopted as if to preempt its awful sting. (Did it work?)

Taylor stepped into that quagmire in 2019. The Bengals promptly went on a 12-game losing streak, the worst start to a season in franchise history. They finished 2-14, matching a franchise-worst record set in 2002.

The “Joe Burrow Experience” then derailed—in the most demoralizing fashion possible—en route to a 4-11-1 season In 2020.

“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times that it really tested you as a person,” Taylor said Wednesday. “You wake up when you’re 0-9, 0-10 on a Monday morning, you’re on your way to work and you’re thinking, ‘Is this really happening?’ You never envision it going like this, and it’s hard.”

Coming into 2022, the Bengals were predicted to finish last in their division. Owner Mike Brown is regarded as unusually loyal in his personnel moves, but few believed Taylor would make it through the season.

Playoffs? Riiight. AFC Championship? Puh-lease. Super Bowl?

Taylor sat at a podium in Los Angeles Wednesday fielding questions from reporters, one of which bade him back to the dark times of yesteryear—that is, last year.

“I’m glad we went through that, really,” Taylor said. “We appreciate everything that’s happening for us right now because we’ve seen the worst of things, and now we’re seeing the best of things, and I can’t think of any better way to go on this journey than the way we’ve done it so far.”

It’s easy to see what’s adored about Taylor in the Bengals locker room and front office. That the Ted Lasso mantra of “Believe” caught on so fast and with so little friction speaks to his unhesitating authenticity—a reflex apparently characteristic of this Oklahoma native turned Nebraska Cornhusker in whom there’s something unmistakably Midwestern.

“We have tremendous character in this building from top to bottom,” he said. “So again, looking back on it, I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t change anything about the process.”

In the next breath, Taylor gave credit to Brown and his daughter, Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn, for having the patience to let him and his staff “work through some of that stuff,” a hand wave at 25 losses in his first 24 months.

You can forgive Taylor the euphemism. Just one year later, his team might win it all.

