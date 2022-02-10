H.O.P.E. team getting ready for its third year

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County Community Problem Solving team, Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Overcome Poverty Everywhere) was started three years ago.

This is a student-led organization focused on improving the lives of impoverished people in Leslie County.

Last year, they won the state competition and placed second at internationals. They are competing again this year.

Their current project is focused on helping students prepare for the workforce. The group currently consists of five members.

