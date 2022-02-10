Former Lawrence County infielder named OVC Preseason Player of the Year

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The college baseball season is set to begin next weekend, but one mountain athlete will enter it with a handful of presesason accolades.

Former Lawrence County and current Morehead State infielder Jackson Feltner has been named D1Baseball’s Preseason OVC Player of the Year.

Feltner has also been named a preseason Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.