Former Lawrence County infielder named OVC Preseason Player of the Year

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The college baseball season is set to begin next weekend, but one mountain athlete will enter it with a handful of presesason accolades.

Former Lawrence County and current Morehead State infielder Jackson Feltner has been named D1Baseball’s Preseason OVC Player of the Year.

Feltner has also been named a preseason Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

