First Lady Beshear invites Kentuckians to participate in ‘Shop and Share’ on Feb. 12

(First Lady Britainy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -First Lady Britainy Beshear invited people in the Commonwealth to “Shop and Share” this year.

This is the most recent part of the 13-year partnership with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger.

The goal of the partnership is to support Kentucky’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters.

Beshear encouraged people to shop from a list of items then drop those items off at the store’s collection sites.

For a list of participating stores, you can visit kcadv.org.

“My primary mission as First Lady is to do all I can to better the lives of families and children across Kentucky. A safe and stable home environment is foundational to that mission,” Mrs. Beshear said. “Sadly, domestic violence remains a very real threat to the safety of many Kentuckians. Thankfully, KCADV’s programs provide life-saving shelter and support for individuals and families in crisis.”

