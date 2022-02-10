Driver leads police on multiple pursuits

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Neighbors in Louisa say a high-speed chase involving the driver of a silver pickup truck happened way too close to home Tuesday night.

“If that car would have lost control, it could have gone in my living room,” Sindy Hughes said.

Hughes lives on Lock Avenue and says she heard the high-speed chase pass her home.

“He could have caused a big old wreck. He could have killed somebody,” Hughes said.

From neighborhoods to highways, police say the driver led officers on more than one pursuit that night.

Police say the driver first led officers from the Ashland Police Department on a pursuit.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says his officers traveled through Ashland and Catlettsburg and eventually ended the pursuit before it left Boyd County along U.S. 23.

Police say the driver eventually traveled into Louisa, and that’s when Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt says they spotted the vehicle and started their own pursuit.

Fugitt says the driver traveled recklessly through the town -- traveling into Fort Gay and eventually turning south onto U.S. 52 into West Virginia, where the driver reached speeds of 90 mph.

“I don’t understand why somebody would want to do something like that and put a bunch of people at risk and in danger,” Hughes said.

Fugitt says once they crossed state lines, they traveled 4 to 5 miles before ending the pursuit, due to safety reasons.

“I’m just glad nobody was out and nobody got hit and nobody got hurt,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.