Advertisement

Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’

The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to get your Dolly fix then you’re in the right place. The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.

“Blue Bonnet Breeze” will come out Friday ahead of the album’s full release. “Run, Rose, Run” is a companion album to a novel Dolly co-wrote with James Patterson by the same name. The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career, and is set to release on March 7.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Huff
‘Trevor Huff was a gift’: Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host
Colton Ramey turns seven in March and his mom just hopes he is out of the hospital in time to...
Johnson County 6-year-old fighting ‘fast and furious’ health conditions with support of community
Governor Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Kentucky governor wants to build vehicle charging network
Inez Fire Rescue crews fight a fire Thursday night at the James Webb Music Shop along South...
Fire damages Eastern Kentucky music business
WYMT Windy
Mild and windy day ahead of another cold front
Exit 29 Annex Lawsuit - 11:00 p.m.
Exit 29 Annex Lawsuit - 11:00 p.m.
Chili Cookoff in Corbin to benefit Carnegie Library restoration - 11:00 p.m.
Chili Cookoff in Corbin to benefit Carnegie Library restoration - 11:00 p.m.