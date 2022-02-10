Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’
The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to get your Dolly fix then you’re in the right place. The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.
“Blue Bonnet Breeze” will come out Friday ahead of the album’s full release. “Run, Rose, Run” is a companion album to a novel Dolly co-wrote with James Patterson by the same name. The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career, and is set to release on March 7.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.