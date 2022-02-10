Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man following an incident on an elementary school campus that prompted administration to place the school on lockdown.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, South Floyd Elementary school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon.

That man has been identified as Louis Wideman, 35, of Frankfort, Kentucky, officials confirm Thursday.

Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school property as well as fleeing and evading police. (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Hunt says a mother took her child into the elementary school Wednesday morning and told school officials she was being held against her will by a man in the car with a handgun.

Deputies report Wideman ran from a school officer and jumped over a school fence.

Kentucky State Police came to assist with the search for Wideman.

Sheriff Hunt says a helicopter searched for more than an hour and K-9 units were deployed.

The lockdown was lifted after deputies say there was no danger to the school.

Wideman was last seen wearing a blue and white UK jacket with black pants.

Hunt says Wideman is wanted out of Frankfort and has a long criminal history.

Arrest warrants are out for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school property as well as fleeing and evading police.

For previous coverage, click here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.