Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host

Trevor Huff
Trevor Huff(Credit: WKCB 107.1 The Killer B)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People across Eastern Kentucky are remembering the life of Trevor Huff.

Huff died earlier this week. His cause of death is not known right now.

He worked as a radio host at WKCB 107.1 The Killer B in Knott County for more than 30 years.

A Facebook post from Knott County Health & Rehabilitation Center said Huff “was a huge part of our annual “Rock-N-Roll Jamboree during National Nursing Home Week.”

WYMT’s Dakota Makres will highlight Huff’s life and his memory beginning on Mountain News First at Four.

