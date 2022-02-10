Community remembers life of longtime EKY radio host

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People across Eastern Kentucky are remembering the life of Trevor Huff.

Huff died earlier this week. His cause of death is not known right now.

He worked as a radio host at WKCB 107.1 The Killer B in Knott County for more than 30 years.

A Facebook post from Knott County Health & Rehabilitation Center said Huff “was a huge part of our annual “Rock-N-Roll Jamboree during National Nursing Home Week.”

