Clearing skies and cooler temperatures for your Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our spotty rain chances have wrapped up behind a weak cold front and now more sunshine is on the way.

Today and Tonight

After a few clouds this morning, most of us will see sunny skies today. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, only topping out close to 50 in many areas. It could be a bit breezy again at times with winds out of the west that could gust as high as 20mph at times.

Mostly clear skies tonight will take most locations back down into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Friday will start off nice, but clouds will gradually increase the deeper into the day we get. Temperatures will soar thanks to some southwest winds into the low 60s in many spots. Unfortunately, that will not last as a big-time cold front, the third of this week alone if you are keeping count, rolls toward the mountains. I do think we’ll pick up some scattered rain chances Friday night as it rolls in. Lows will drop into the low 40s by Saturday morning.

Your daytime high for Saturday will be at midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the day and low to mid-20s overnight. Some scattered chances for rain and snow are possible as those temps fall. Those could linger into early Super Bowl Sunday morning before skies gradually clear. It will be a cold day behind the front as highs will struggle to get above freezing. Lows will drop to about 20 by Monday morning.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks amazing. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with highs close to the 40-degree mark. That dry trend looks to continue through the middle of next week with highs approaching 60 again by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.