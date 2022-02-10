Advertisement

Chili Cookoff in Corbin to benefit Carnegie Library restoration

Carnegie Library in Corbin, Kentucky
Carnegie Library in Corbin, Kentucky(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Corbin Fire and Police departments are hosting a chili cookoff Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Depot on Main.

The funds raised at the event will go towards renovating a historic building in the area.

Carnegie Library is one of the oldest buildings in the city and its first library.

Vice chair of the Carnegie Library Board, Maggy Monhollen, organized the event and said the fundraiser is about saving the building.

