Advertisement

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

  • “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,
  • “highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and
  • “not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Officials say all students and staff are safe inside the school.
Lockdown lifted at South Floyd Elementary
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
Misty D. Williams went missing in the Balls Fork community of Perry County on January 1, 2022.
Crews continue the search for missing Perry County woman

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
A total of 75% of respondents said they were, to some degree, concerned with the emotional...
Results of 2022 Impact Kentucky survey show COVID’s impact on state’s educators
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field
FILE - This file photo shows Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names