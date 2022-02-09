Young Bengals fan with rare condition surprised with Super Bowl trip

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the biggest Cincinnati Bengals fans will be at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI thanks to a surprise from Gold Star Chili.

River Blank, 10, was surprised with tickets to the game on Wednesday.

He went to the Gold Star near his home in New Richmond thinking it was a pep rally for the team.

He said he started to realize it was something more when the Bengals mascot “Who Dey” was there and presented him with a sign asking him if he wanted to go to the big game together.

“I’m still in shock and excited,” said Blank.

10-year-old River Blank is going to the #SuperBowl! @FOX19 has reported on how the young #Bengals fan with infantile scoliosis has been wearing his lucky jersey throughout the playoffs. Now he gets to cheer on the team in LA! pic.twitter.com/UbnweHan1o — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) February 9, 2022

Some may remember River from previous FOX19 NOW stories.

River has a rare condition known as infantile scoliosis. The condition is an abnormal sideways curve of the spine that affects infants and toddlers.

The 10-year-old Bengals superfan has supported the team through the ups and downs.

>> Bengals postseason run means ‘everything’ to young superfan <<

Knowing River was such a big Who Dey fan, Bengals legend Ickey Woods surprised him not long ago. River even got a one-on-one lesson on how to do the Ickey Shuffle.

River’s dad, Travis Blank said this surprise means the world to his family. “As happy as I am, it means everything to see him.”

Gold Star Chili, the official chili of the Bengals, teamed up with Pepsi to send River, his dad, his older brother and his uncle to the game. A spokesperson for the company, Jessica George said it didn’t take long for them to decide he deserved to go.

“They’re an incredible family, so about five minutes we knew they were going and we were going to do whatever we could to send them,” said George.

This trip is made more special because of River’s upcoming surgery, which brings uncertainty.

“It’s way more than a game. This is something he’ll have, something that I’ll have, for the rest of our lives,” said Travis.

For each of the past two games, River has offered advice to the team. On Wednesday his only message to the team was, “Who Dey!”

River’s gameday tradition, wearing his No. 85 Tee Higgins jersey, will continue. He has worn it for every game since he got it, and the Bengals have not lost since.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.