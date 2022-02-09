Winter weather slowing KYTC District 12 repairs and projects

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As snow and ice make their way out of the Big Sandy region, District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some holes to fill.

“You’ll see a lot of potholes pop out, it’s just something that we can’t prevent,” said Chief District Engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook. “The salt and the calcium that we’ve put on sometimes can affect the roads that are already weakened and then potholes will pop out.”

With recent storms being more dangerous and immediate, KYTC officials pushed pothole repairs and other projects aside to focus on the winter weather.

“Ice and snow and slick roads, you know, they prevail over potholes and most anything unless the roads shut down, but it’s been a tough January,” said Highway Technician Superintendent Todd Moran.

This put KYTC District 12 crews behind, but they have since started repairs with a plan of attack.

“Once we get our four lanes potholed, then we’ll move on our two-lane ‘A’ roads, then ‘B’ roads, then ‘C’ roads,” said Moran. “We kind of pothole in the same routine as we plow and salt.”

Westfall-Holbrook says crews are working as fast as they can to repair the potholes and finish other projects but to remain patient and safe around work zones. Westfall-Holbrook also says if you are concerned about a road damage, you can call the KYTC District 12 office to report the damage.

