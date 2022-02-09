‘We don’t like seeing prices like this either’: Officials with power cooperative look to lower high electric costs

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative (Big Sandy RECC) and the East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) are seeing higher average bills across the board - from the cost of fuel to members’ bills.

“These bills have been high for a lot of our members, due to the fact mostly because of January’s usage that reflected in these February bills,” said Big Sandy RECC President and General Manager Bruce Davis.

Cold temperatures, like those throughout January 2022, have been a major factor in kilowatt-hours (kWh) used for many homes due to electric furnaces and HVAC units running more frequently. Along with more kWh used, the costs of fuel, such as natural gas, have increased significantly since mid-2021.

“What we’ve seen in the past, really 6-8 months, is that natural gas prices have really shot up as demand for natural gas has gone up,” said EKPC External Affairs Manager Nick Comer.

Both Comer and Davis said price jumps such as these are not a good thing, especially for the cooperatives’ mission and goal of providing affordable electricity. Comer and Davis also said neither cooperative marks up the price of market electricity nor fuel price for its members.

“Our goal is to produce electricity and provide it to Big Sandy as affordably and reliably as we can,” said Comer. “That’s what we work to do every day and we don’t like to see prices jump up this much either.”

Davis also said Big Sandy RECC electric meters are read every month to provide an accurate bill, but officials are concerned for their members and have now offered ways to help out.

“We’re not charging late fees for the month of February and if you’ve got a power bill that you’re having trouble paying and you need some help, call us,” said Davis. “We’ll be glad to stretch those payments out for a few months for you to try to help you and give you some relief with that.”

Davis said the members mean the most to Big Sandy RECC and are trying to help as much as possible. To find out more visit the Big Sandy RECC website.

