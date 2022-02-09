Advertisement

Trying to remove the “barrier to breakfast” in Kentucky Schools

(FAKH)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding Kentucky representatives will be hosting a news conference in Frankfort at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The group aims to support legislation to remove the “barrier to breakfast” in Kentucky schools.

The organization is working with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Senator Jason Howell and Representative Steve Riley to help clarify laws and ensure school districts have the option to serve students breakfast during the first 15 minutes of school.

The ultimate goal of the legislation is to make sure more students on free and reduced meals can eat breakfast. An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky miss school breakfast due to factors such as long bus rides.

You can watch the livestream below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
Man charged following police chase across several EKY counties
Rep. Hal Rogers accused of cursing at Ohio Congresswoman

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the...
KYTC reminder: “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk”
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet accepting applications for recycled tire projects
Officials say all students and staff are safe inside the school.
Lockdown lifted at South Floyd Elementary
Theft suspect in Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect