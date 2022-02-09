Advertisement

Lockdown lifted at South Floyd Elementary

Officials say all students and staff are safe inside the school.
By Ethan Sirles and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - South Floyd Elementary was placed on a lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon, according to school administration.

Officials said all students and staff were safe inside the school.

The school went on lockdown and the police immediately responded.

Police are on the scene investigating.

A post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page said deputies are looking for a man wearing a blue and white UK jacket and black pants. Officials said he was last seen leaving the school on foot.

The Floyd County Schools Facebook page shared a release that said the lockdown was lifted late Wednesday morning.

