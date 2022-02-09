North Laurel upsets previously undefeated Pulaski County 82-54

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - All eyes in the Commonwealth were on North Laurel Tuesday night as they took down the only remaining team in the state, 82-54.

After a back-and-forth first half that ended with a six-point Jaguars advantage, the best of the Bluegrass on the court proved to be the home team with the home team out-scoring Pulaski County 27-9 in the fourth quarter.

“That was a good win for us,” North Laurel head coach Nate Valentine said. “We needed to win like that. Coming down the stretch we wanted to play some really good competition as we head into the regional, district and regional tournament so that was a good win. Pulaski’s a great team and I told our guys it’s not so much about the outcome of this game I think it’s how these two teams respond to this game but I think they got a little tired, we were tired. They just missed some shots and down the stretch we were able to get some separation.”

Reed Sheppard led the way with 29 points. Ryan Davidson added 24 for the Jags.

Gavin Stevens led the Maroons with 16 points.

The Jaguars will take on Covington Catholic on NKU’s campus on Friday. Pulaski County will take on Southwestern in a rivalry game on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.