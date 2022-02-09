Mountain View Elementary students publish book to bring awareness to bullying

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Ladetra Morgan is a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at Mountain View Elementary School. Every year, she gives her students an assignment to help them understand the negative impact of bullying.

This year, Morgan gave her students an assignment to write words that have hurt them. After reading some of the things her students submitted, she wanted to help bring a positive side into the assignment. The next day, she asked her students to write down words that have healed them.

Morgan said comparing the two side by side was eye opening.

”Seeing the words that hurt them beside the words that healed them was like really impactful, and so then I was like we need to do this in a way that they can read each other’s and start to try and understand each other better, because once you’re able to understand other people, your bullying issues kind of diminish,” Morgan said.

The two classes combined to write a book called “Words That Hurt, Words That Heal.” The class put their personal stories in the book anonymously.

The goal was for the students to be able to read what their classmates are going through to sympathize with them, without knowing exactly who wrote what.

The students said it helped them to not feel so alone when reading what their friends are going through as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.