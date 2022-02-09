More than 100 EKY students learn life skills during workshops, discussions

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday Morning was dedicated to helping more than 100 gifted Harlan County Public Schools students learn ways to handle social and emotional issues.

The workshops and discussions focused on a variety of situations kids may face, including those that could be directly related to their gifted status.

“Gifted kids have an additional set of issues that they sometimes don’t have the knowledge, the ability, the skills to handle,” said Jeanne Lee, the Gifted and Talented Coordinator.

The sessions taught students ways to better understand and cope with symptoms of anxiety and depression. They also made sure students understood how mental and physical health are equally important.

“They talked about nutrition, good sleep habits, how to identify your moods,” said teacher Janet Howard. “How your social aspects impact your mood.”

One 8th grader told WYMT these sessions are important to her and her classmates. Especially when the stress of their schoolwork feels like too much to handle.

“As a gifted kid, sometimes we might feel a lot of pressure on ourselves, but we can talk to people,” said 8th grader Shania Middleton.

