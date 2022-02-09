Martin Fire Department responds to wildfire
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Martin Fire Department shared a post on Facebook that said they were on the scene of a wildfire Wednesday night.
The fire was on Spurlock Church Road in Printer, Kentucky. Officials asked people to use caution in the area.
As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, all fire crews have cleared the scene and the fire has been put out with no injuries reported.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.