Advertisement

Martin Fire Department responds to wildfire

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Martin Fire Department shared a post on Facebook that said they were on the scene of a wildfire Wednesday night.

The fire was on Spurlock Church Road in Printer, Kentucky. Officials asked people to use caution in the area.

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, all fire crews have cleared the scene and the fire has been put out with no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
Rep. Hal Rogers accused of cursing at Ohio Congresswoman
Man charged following police chase across several EKY counties

Latest News

BS RECC
‘We don’t like seeing prices like this either’: Officials with power cooperative look to lower high electric costs - 6pm
BS RECC
‘We don’t like seeing prices like this either’: Officials with power cooperative look to lower high electric costs - 4pm
Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates...
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’
Big Sandy RECC members and customers of other power companies are upset over higher than...
‘We don’t like seeing prices like this either’: Officials with power cooperative look to lower high electric costs