Martin Fire Department responds to wildfire

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Martin Fire Department shared a post on Facebook that said they were on the scene of a wildfire Wednesday night.

The fire was on Spurlock Church Road in Printer, Kentucky. Officials asked people to use caution in the area.

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, all fire crews have cleared the scene and the fire has been put out with no injuries reported.

