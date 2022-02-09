Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests burglary suspect

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrested 27-year-old Jonathan L. Carpenter Monday night on burglary charges.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a burglary investigation dating back to late January.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Jonathan L. Carpenter of Lily around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Carpenter is accused of burglarizing a home off of Mount Zion Road in the northern part of Laurel County on January 24 before driving away.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

