KYTC reminder: “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Football fans across the country are gearing up for America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LVI, on Sunday. While celebrations may look different this year, police say the dangers of drunk driving remain the same.

“We want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl, but we can’t afford to let our guard down,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Keep yourself and others safe by getting vaccinated for COVID-19, masking up if you’re indoors with people outside of your household and planning a sober ride home if you plan to drink. Together, we can avoid preventable tragedies on Kentucky roads.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to drive unimpaired and avoid a major fumble.

“Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

Preliminary numbers indicate 116 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2021, as reported by KYTC.

“These are not just numbers,” said Secretary Gray. “These are people – mothers, daughters, sons, fathers – who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”

To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, the KOHS recommends the following:

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;

If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation;

If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911;

If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; and

Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

“Our ask is simple,” said Secretary Gray. “Make safe choices each and every time you get behind the wheel.”.

