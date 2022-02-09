Advertisement

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet accepting applications for recycled tire projects

(Diamond Nunnally (KSNB))
By Ethan Sirles
Feb. 9, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management announced applications are open for recycled tire and crumb rubber projects.

The Energy and Environmental Cabinet will provide grand funding for things like mulch projects and walking trails that want to use recycled tires.

The news release states there are some projects not eligible for the grants. These projects include athletic field or loose crumb-rubber playground applications, tire-derived aggregate, tire-derived fuel, rubber-modified asphalt or civil engineering projects.

“This grant program promotes innovative uses of recycled tires,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “As a result, we’re able to help grow tire recycling markets across the state, encourage proper management of waste tires, and minimize illegal dumps.”

