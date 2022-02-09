Advertisement

Kentucky beats South Carolina 86-76

Sahvir Wheeler during UK's game against South Carolina on Feb. 8, 2022.
Sahvir Wheeler during UK's game against South Carolina on Feb. 8, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have kept the win streak rolling.

Kentucky made it five in a row on the season with an 86-76 win over South Carolina.

Six Wildcats finished in double figures, including Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin coming off the bench with 10 points each. Oscar Tshiebwe finished with his _ double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats will host Florida on Saturday. Tip is set for 4 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Final stats from the Kentucky-South Carolina game
Final stats from the Kentucky-South Carolina game(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

