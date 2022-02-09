High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 8)
BOYS
Bell County 73, Oneida Baptist 53
Betsy Layne 82, Mountain Mission (VA) 50
Breathitt County 75, Powell County 57
Corbin 71, Middlesboro 36
Cordia 84, Buckhorn 60
Harlan 64, Harlan County 56
Knott Central 71, Martin County 66
Lawrence County 91, Floyd Central 70
Magoffin County 78, Jackson City 25
North Laurel 82, Pulaski County 54
Paintsville 75, Johnson Central 72
Perry Central 63, Clay County 52
Pikeville 72, East Ridge 59
Prestonsburg 62, Phelps 44
South Laurel 71, Madison Southern 52
Wolfe County 75, Sayre 65
GIRLS
Belfry 53, Pike Central 32
Floyd Central 77, Lawrence County 64
Harlan County 65, Harlan 53
Lee County 51, Oneida Baptist 22
Lee County 54, Breathitt County 39
Middlesboro 68, Betsy Layne 64
Morgan County 48, Paintsville 32
Owsley County 59, Hazard 10
Perry Central 61, Knott Central 56
Pikeville 66, East Ridge 19
Pineville 57, Barbourville 45
Prestonsburg 53, Magoffin County 39
Somerset 53, Wayne County 42
Whitley County 68, Williamsburg 33
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.