High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 8)

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOYS

Bell County 73, Oneida Baptist 53

Betsy Layne 82, Mountain Mission (VA) 50

Breathitt County 75, Powell County 57

Corbin 71, Middlesboro 36

Cordia 84, Buckhorn 60

Harlan 64, Harlan County 56

Knott Central 71, Martin County 66

Lawrence County 91, Floyd Central 70

Magoffin County 78, Jackson City 25

North Laurel 82, Pulaski County 54

Paintsville 75, Johnson Central 72

Perry Central 63, Clay County 52

Pikeville 72, East Ridge 59

Prestonsburg 62, Phelps 44

South Laurel 71, Madison Southern 52

Wolfe County 75, Sayre 65

GIRLS

Belfry 53, Pike Central 32

Floyd Central 77, Lawrence County 64

Harlan County 65, Harlan 53

Lee County 51, Oneida Baptist 22

Lee County 54, Breathitt County 39

Middlesboro 68, Betsy Layne 64

Morgan County 48, Paintsville 32

Owsley County 59, Hazard 10

Perry Central 61, Knott Central 56

Pikeville 66, East Ridge 19

Pineville 57, Barbourville 45

Prestonsburg 53, Magoffin County 39

Somerset 53, Wayne County 42

Whitley County 68, Williamsburg 33

