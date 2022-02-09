Harlan wins cross-town rivalry in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons took a fourth-quarter run to beat Harlan County in a heated rivalry meeting.
In January, Harlan County took the win at their gym 87-74. The series is now even this season, with another meeting sure to come in the postseason.
Harlan County takes their fifth straight loss. Both teams are 6-3 in region games.
