Harlan High School honors legend Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan High School honored one of their former student athletes Tuesday night. That athlete just so happened to be University of Kentucky legends and multi-sport athlete Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones. School officials named the gym floor after him during the doubleheader game against Harlan County.

Jones played football, basketball, and baseball for the Green Dragons, winning championships and holding records that still stand nearly 80 years later.

“Wah Wah Jones had an incredible athletic career that started right here at Harlan High School,” said Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent CD Morton.

Jones went on to play basketball, football, and baseball, as well as run truck and field at the University of Kentucky, where he was coached by two legends, Adolph Rupp on the hardwood, and Paul “Bear” Bryant on the gridiron.

“One could easily argue that Jones’ accomplishment as a multi-sport athlete will never be seen again,” Morton said to the packed gymnasium now bearing Jones’ name. “University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari called ‘Wah Wah’ Jones UK’s greatest athlete ever.”

Jones helped lead the Wildcats to their first two basketball national championships in 1948 and 1949. He also one an Olympic gold medal at the 1948 London games.

“Some people like to spend time debating the greatness of various athletes in our region and state but today I’d like to put that discussion to rest,” Morton added. “There can only be one at the top of the list and his name is ‘Wah Wah’ Jones.”

Tuesday night, Harlan High School honored Jones by dedicating the naming the gym floor after him, joined by his family members, including his children.

“Blessed and honored,” said Jones’ daughter Ira Dawson. “Brought tears to my eyes. He’s always dad to us but to see what he meant to everyone else is unbelievable.”

His family said Jones was a proud Harlan County native, no matter where life took him.

“The one thing that dad was most proud of along with his medal and of course us I hope, was being from Harlan County,” said Jones’ son Wallace. “I mean he believed in roots and everywhere he went he was an ambassador for Harlan.”>

Jones’ accomplishments will forever be remembered by his hometown and high school as the new court reads “Wallace ‘Wah Wah’ Jones Gymnasium.”

