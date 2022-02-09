Advertisement

Former KSP recruiter suing for defamation

By Evan Hatter
Feb. 8, 2022
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A former recruiter with Kentucky State Police is suing the agency, along with the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, for defamation, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Captain Michael Webb says he was unfairly represented and reassigned over the January 6th capitol riot.

The newspaper reports that his attorneys say Webb was “sight-seeing” in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot but was not involved.

His attorney’s also told the Herald-Leader that Webb has suffered from post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety after he was re-assigned.

An internal KSP investigation last February cleared him of any wrongdoing.

