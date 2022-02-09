Advertisement

‘Critical need’ for volunteers to review foster care cases

(HNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said volunteers are being sought all across Kentucky to review cases of children in the foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are “in critical need” of people who can review cases to ensure that foster children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials are seeking volunteers in all 120 counties.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal background check and complete a training program.

They generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

