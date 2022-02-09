Crews continue the search for missing Perry County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Emergency Management Director, Jerry Stacy, said search and rescue teams continue to comb the Troublesome Creek.

Dale L. Williams, 69, was found dead January 13, but Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, Kentucky was last seen January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Search teams have been out every day the weather allows in January and February, with the teams continuing on Wednesday with the aid of search and rescue dogs.

”We’ve been out a lot in this search, but there have been a lot of days that we would like to have searched that we couldn’t because of the weather,” said Stacy.

Officials with the Kentucky Search Dog Association joined volunteers from area fire departments and guided the K-9′s along the river hoping to pick up the scent.

Hazard Fire Department Captain, Jamie Farris, was glad to have the extra help.

”They were on the first boat,” he said about the dogs. “So, we’re watching that dog to see if it gets any hits. Also, in the back boat we have three personnel.”

So far, the search covers about 25 miles of the Troublesome Creek in Perry and Breathitt Counties.

The latest search wrapped up Wednesday afternoon unsuccessful.

Despite being nearly six weeks since Williams went missing, crews remain hopeful they will bring this case, and Williams’ family, closure.

”The weather has been a hinderance, but our guys pull their boots on every day and work hard every time they’re out here,” said Stacy. “I’m very proud of them.”

Stacy said past searches went on for months, slowing at times, but ultimately bringing closure, so he maintains faith in his team.

”I feel like our volunteers in Perry County [are] the best in the world,” he said. “No matter what the situation is they’re always on the front lines ready to go.”

According to Kentucky State Police officials, Misty Williams is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′4″ and 210 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They also said that she is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

