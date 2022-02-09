Couple of shower opportunities possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been enjoying wonderfully calm weather around the mountains and while things stay mostly calm, we’ve got a couple of opportunities for some showers on the way...but still shouldn’t be a huge deal.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching clouds build through the afternoon and evening here in the mountains, that’s ahead of a weak system that looks to bring a few showers back to the mountains overnight. Not a lot of rain, but a few drops on the windshield if you have to travel during the overnight hours. Lows fall back into the lower 30s as the front moves through.

Clouds could stick around into the morning on Thursday as our front moves away. We’ll see some slightly cooler air moving in, but we’re still above average as we clear into the afternoon. We don’t cool off that much, though, highs staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We stay cool overnight, though, with lows near 30°.

The Weekend and Beyond

Another system heads our way into the weekend, and we’ll bring much milder air on the way by Friday. Clouds will be on the increase, but we look to stay dry with highs in the middle to upper 50s! Unfortunately, the warmth won’t last.

Another, slightly stronger system will work in Saturday, with a stronger cold front as well. That looks to bring some showers to the region that could end as a few flakes by Saturday night. I’m not necessarily impressed with this system yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Daytime highs on Saturday will top out not far from 50° before we drop into the low 20s overnight.

We remain quiet to finish the weekend and start next week, with cooler conditions on Sunday despite sunshine returning. We’re back near average Monday and Tuesday, with perhaps some showers returning by Wednesday.

