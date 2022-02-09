Calipari testifies before Ky. lawmakers about NIL rules for college athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari testified in front of lawmakers Wednesday afternoon about a bipartisan bill regarding name, image, and likeness rules for college athletes.

Calipari calls it model legislation that other states will look at, as should the federal government.

In June, Governor Beshear signed an executive order allowing college student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Senate Bill 6 essentially extends that order with more concrete guidelines to have on the books.

Since the Supreme Court ruled for the NCAA to change its rules and allow college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, many Kentucky athletes have already made a brand of themselves.

“I’m confident, with your interest, as well as mine, we will share in creating the best opportunities for players,” Calipari said.

In Kentucky, lawmakers are discussing how free athletes can be with NIL. SB 6 builds a framework for what athletes can endorse, how involved universities can be, and puts protections in place.

“Many of us may have philosophical differences about issues such as name image and likeness, or the transfer portal or anything to do with college athletics. But is the nature of where we are today,” said Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville.

Calipari and UK Athletic Director Mitch support the bill. Talking to lawmakers about how the University of Kentucky is offering support for athletes as they navigate the new opportunities.

“Our department has over 800 transactions that we have on file from our student-athletes, from about 250 student-athletes,” Barnhart said. “So, that would clearly indicate that not every student-athlete has a desire to be in that space. But those that want to be in that space, it is really important that we protect them.”

“If you don’t have a state law and you say ‘I’m free to do what I want,’ you’ve got no protection. And the NCAA may choose to say, ‘we’re gonna let that one go, but you, we’re gonna question everything about it,’” Calipari said.

The bill does have limits, saying universities can’t use NIL as a recruitment tool and promise prospective athletes endorsement deals. It also has restrictions on what athletes can put their names on.

“We do not allow a student-athlete to promote an illegal product,” said Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville. “We do not allow student-athletes to promote a product that is also not allowed by the NCAA.”

It also allows institutions to set restrictions that are in line with university policies.

The bill passed out of committee unanimously. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.