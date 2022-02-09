Breezy and mild day ahead, spotty showers possible later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of weather continues today, but some rain chances tonight could put a bit of a damper on things.

Today and Tonight

We will start this Wednesday on a nice note, with temperatures in the 30s and maybe even some 40s on the ridges, and sunshine. Unfortunately, that sunshine will be overtaken by clouds at times today. It will also be breezy at times, with southwest winds gusting up to 20mph at times. The good thing about that is it will push our temperatures well into the 50s and could push 60 in spots.

Some areas could see some stray chances for showers both late today and early tonight as a weak disturbance moves through. Skies will slowly clear late and lows will only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday is looking like another breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. It will not be as warm, with highs only getting up to around 50 behind the system. Mostly clear skies will drop us back close to freezing on Thursday night.

I think we squeeze out one more fantastic day on Friday to wrap up the work and school week, at least during the daylight hours. Looks for mostly sunny skies and highs soaring toward the 60-degree mark.

Unfortunately, it will be short-lived. A cold front approaches the region on Friday night and that means your high for Saturday will be at midnight. Temps will drop throughout the day before ending up in the low 20s overnight. This one is not a dry front, so some scattered rain and maybe even snow chances are possible. It doesn’t look like an all-day washout, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Models are still a little conflicted on timing and impacts, so we’re going to hold some stray snow chances into early Sunday. It looks to be a cold Super Bowl Sunday with highs only in the low to mid-30s.

