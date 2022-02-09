Advertisement

Babydog makes Super Bowl 2022 score prediction

At the end of his press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Justice brought out his prognosticator, Babydog.
At the end of his press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Justice brought out his prognosticator, Babydog.(Gov. Justice Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLETON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI, but West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome.

At the end of his press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Justice brought out his prognosticator, Babydog.

Gov. Justice says Babydog is going with stripes, with the Cincinnati Bengals on top.

Babydog predicts the Bengals will win 30 to 28.

Super Bowl LVI will air on WSAZ, February 13.

Kick off is at 6:30 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Baker
Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
Rep. Hal Rogers accused of cursing at Ohio Congresswoman
Man charged following police chase across several EKY counties

Latest News

Local store in downtown Pikeville closing indefinitely
More than 100 EKY students learn life skills during workshops, discussions
More than 100 EKY students learn life skills during workshops, discussions
Words that hurt, words that heal
Mountain View Elementary students publish book to bring awareness to bullying
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the...
KYTC reminder: “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk”