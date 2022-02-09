Advertisement

Audit reveals problems with Kentucky’s unemployment system

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system.

This is according to State Auditor Mike Harmon, who released the findings Wednesday morning.

Harmon said most of the issues discovered with unemployment insurance included things like filers who claimed they were state employees but were not.

Harmon said the audit includes 19 findings and, of those, nine were related to issues identified with unemployment insurance and the state UI system.

Among the issues related to fraudulent UI claims:

  • 54 claimants received a total of $333,165 in UI payments and had reported the Labor Cabinet or “Commonwealth of Kentucky” as their employer. Auditors randomly selected and reviewed 13 of these claims, with payments totaling $20,197, all of which were fraudulent as the claims were not filed by employees of the Commonwealth.
  • From January to March 2021, 2,455 claims were filed which received only two weeks of payments in the quarter, totaling more than $2.9 million. Auditors reviewed a random sample of 26 of these claims and 25 were fraudulent, with payments totaling $29,050.
  • There were 28,377 out-of-state UI claimants who were paid a total of more than $195 million during the fiscal year. Auditors randomly selected 34 claims, and 15 were fraudulent, with payments totaling $69,703. A sample of these claims revealed one fraudulent claimant was paid $31,911 before a fraud stop was applied by OUI.

“We also looked at some claims labeled as labor, and/or the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And in the samplings that we did, we found just in a small number of samples, well over $118,000 in fraud claims,” said Harmon.

This report follows a similar report last year that found problems with autopay and security concerns with workers having access to remove stops on their own accounts.

Harmon said there was action to stop payments last year, but not until payments were made for two weeks.

He said the good news is that some problems with security and internal control have been corrected and improved, but other controls to detect fraud were not implemented.

