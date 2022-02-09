Advertisement

$100,000 worth of horse racing trophies stolen from leading Keeneland trainer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A leading trainer at Keeneland, Wesley Ward, wants help finding a thief.

He says someone stole 12 gold and silver trophies from his home in Woodford County Tuesday morning.

“They weren’t on display. They were in the closet on a bag,” said Wesley’s son, Riley. “So, it’s kinda hard to believe that someone would rummage through things and that’s all they would take.”

The trophies are valued at around $100,000, but the trainer says the sentimental value is what is most important. One of the trophies was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth, another by Prince William and Kate.

“Really, the value was just to my family my kids and myself for accomplishments that we’ve shared together in Europe. They’re major races,” Wesley Ward said.

Ward is offering a reward to whoever leads him to the thief.

Versailles police are investigating. If you have any information about the incident, call (859) 873-3126.

