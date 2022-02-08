‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Andrew Bennett with one count of sexual crimes against an animal.

”Kentucky State Police received a call on Butterpoint Road in the Jackson Community of Breathitt County in reference to an animal cruelty complaint,” said Trooper Matt Gayheart.

The call came in on Sunday, Gayheart said troopers who responded to the scene found video evidence of Bennett sexually assaulting a dog.

”This investigation will be handled just like any other investigation that we conducted, even more, so we don’t take crimes against animals lightly,” he said. “You know, that’s a very serious crime and that’s something we want to do the best we can to stand up and give them a voice.”

He said it is a case they do not see every day.

”It’s kind of a learning curve, but we handle it just like anything else, and we’ll go through and cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s,” he said.

Gayheart said the dog is in the care of Aspire Appalachia in Breathitt County. A Facebook post said the dog, named Hope, was taken for an examination and was treated for some health concerns.

”It will be a rescue, so that dog will be up for adoption,” he said. “As of right now we would like to get that dog rescued first.”

