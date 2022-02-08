Advertisement

WATCH: Worker saves customer’s life after collapsing at Subway

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama teenager is being credited with saving the life of a customer who collapsed when ordering food at Subway.

WBRC reports Angel Alford, 18, ran from behind the counter and started helping the woman using techniques she learned in high school.

Alford took public safety and policing classes before graduating and learned life-saving skills like CPR.

The teen said it felt like time had stopped the moment she rushed to the customer’s aid.

“I was on the phone with paramedics and they were like, ‘Does anyone there know how to do CPR?’ I was like, ‘I know basic life support training.’ They were like, ‘Do you need us to walk you through it? I was like, ‘No, I got it,” Alford recalled.

She quickly began performing CPR on the customer while providing instructions to the woman’s boyfriend.

“I started chest compressions, and I told her boyfriend, ‘Look, when I get to 30, I need you to blow because she needs oxygen, and she’s turning blue very quickly,’ and I just did that until the paramedics got here,” she said.

The Subway employee said the woman was breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

“I’m just here to make sandwiches, and I guess now save lives,” Alford said with a shrug.

Alford said she did what everyone should do in this type of situation, and that is to help in any way possible.

Teen Subway employee helps save customer

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Police: Driver cited for going 112 mph in Wisconsin was ‘late for a party’
More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide
A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting to be...
Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting for its family
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram talks about the fight against opioids.
DEA administrator discusses opioid epidemic