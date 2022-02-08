Advertisement

Three arrested after pursuit in Ashland

Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.
Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that crossed state lines.

According to Ashland Police, the pursuit began in Kenova. Kenova Police were attempting to stop a Jeep that was heading into Catlettsburg.

The Jeep lead police through Boyd County before finally being trapped in a shopping center parking lot in Ashland.

Ashland Police then arrested Jerry Bryan, Andrew Riley, and Latasha Brown.

Bryan, 49, of Argillite, faces charges of fleeing from police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substances, and on 2 warrants out of Boyd County Circuit Court.

Riley, 24, of Wurtland, faces charges of trafficking of controlled substances, evidence tampering, and on warrants out of Greenup and Madison counties.

Brown, 32, of Ashland, is charged with trafficking in controlled substances.

All three are being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Another nice day across the mountains, stray showers possible tomorrow night
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog - 11:00 p.m.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges - 11:00 p.m.
Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022